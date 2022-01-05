Rodolfo Pizarro is a new Rayados player

It’s totally official: Rodolfo Pizarro is back in the Liga BBVA MX and will play with the Rayados from Monterrey. The Mexican midfielder will return to the team he left to try his luck with him Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer from United States.

The regios made the hiring official, adding another reinforcement in the midfield, after the arrival of Luis Romo from Blue Cross. The ‘Vasco’ will have an extremely complete roster to fight for the title of the Liga BBVA MX, which is what the fans have asked him since he arrived in royal lands.

It may interest you: They reveal details of why Rodolfo Pizarro did not arrive at Chivas



This is the official calendar of the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament

Rayados announces the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro

Through their social networks, the regios announced the arrival of Rodolfo Pizarro. The Mexican returns after two seasons of adventure and experience in the MLS with the Inter Miami, where he experienced a series of ups and downs. In neither of the two years did he manage to lead the whole of David Beckham to the playoffs, beyond which he arrived as the bombshell signing in the franchise’s debut in the league of U.S from the hand of Diego Alonso.

🤝 | Welcome to Club de Futbol Monterrey Rayados, @Rpizarrot! 💙🛡️ Nice to have you back at Monterrey. We will continue to scratch history together! 🔵⚪ Much success! 👳🏻‍♂️💥#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 – Striped (@Rayados) January 5, 2022

Unofficial sources say that the contract Rodolfo Pizarro It is a loan for one year with a purchase option, although nothing has been confirmed by the royals. What is a fact is that the midfielder will be ready for the debut of Striped against Queretaro.

In the first stage he lived Rodolfo Pizarro, managed to be champion of the Liga BBVA MX and of the CONCACAF Champions League, the same year in which he raised the title of the gold Cup with the Aztec Selection. This is what he will be looking for in his long-awaited return to Mexican soccer.

It might interest you: Rayados paints as a favorite to win the Clausura 2022

