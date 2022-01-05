Rodolfo Pizarro is a new Monterrey player

Rayados from Monterrey made official the return of Rodolfo Pizarro ahead of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.After his brief passage with the Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer.

“Welcome to the Club Soccer Monterrey Rayados, Rodolfo Pizarro. Nice to have you back in it Monterrey. We will continue to scratch history together! Much success! “, Is in the publication of Striped.

In its passage through the Inter Miami he played 47 games, 38 starting games and added 3,373 minutes of play; in which he scored seven goals and 12 assists.

“The loan gives the club more options to continue building our squad. We are working tirelessly to acquire the right players who will help us achieve our goals in the future. We are happy to have found an opportunity for Rodolfo to continue developing in Mexico and we wish him the best for the duration of his loan, “said Chris Henderson in the statement.

“I come to give myself, with all the passion in the world to commit myself to this shirt. I am too happy, I come to earn a place in the Eleven and to be champion,” he said Pizarro in a video of Striped.

Rodolfo Pizarro returns after having achieved the league championship with the Rayados from Monterrey against the Eagles of America.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: STRIPED: ALEXIS VEGA IS STILL ON THE MONTERREY RADAR; WOULD WIN THE TRIPLE