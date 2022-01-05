Reveal full scene from Tom Holland’s new movie

‘Uncharted‘: Reveal e full scene from the new movie Tom holland Y Mark Wahlberg.

Undoubtedly, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022 is Uncharted .

This live-action version of the iconic video game by PlayStationpromises to be an adventurous cinematic experience.

Within the framework of the technology event Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2022, Sony decided to release an entire scene from ‘Uncharted’.

Uncharted (Sony)

The presentation of this brief look at ‘Uncharted’ was made by Tom Holland himself.

Continuously successful actor after his role as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’

Which scene from ‘Uncharted was revealed?

‘Uncharted’ released a scene, lasting two and a half minutes, that shows a fast-paced action sequence, similar to the one seen in the video game: Uncharted 3 Drake’s Deception.

In it we see Tom holland fight and perform stunts to escape from some thugs. All of this happens on a plane in flight.

Tom Holland in the movie: ‘Uncharted’ (Sony Pictures Mexico / YouTube)

With great agility and dexterity, Tom Holland, demonstrates a little of the skills he will have as Nathan drake in the movie ‘Uncharted’.

It should be noted that also in the complete scene of ‘Uncharted’ the actresses could be seen: Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali.

Interpreters who, in the same way, will have an important role in the movie ‘Uncharted’.

What will the movie ‘Uncharted’ be about?

The film ‘Uncharted’ starring Tom Holland, will tell us the story of the young Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan .

They will go on adventures all over the world in their search for the greatest treasure in the whole world.

Likewise, ‘Uncharted’ will show Nathan Drake’s inquiries to find his lost brother.

Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in ‘Uncharted’ (@unchartedmovie / Twitter)

When is ‘Uncharted’ released? The new film starring Tom Holland

The movie ‘Uncharted’ will hit theaters in Mexico next February 17, 2022 .

It is not yet known if ‘Uncharted’ will have a simultaneous premiere in theaters and streaming platforms.

Let us remember that with the arrival of Covid-19, films, blockbuster such as ‘Uncharted’, have already adopted this type of hybrid premiere.

Promotional poster for ‘Uncharted’ (@unchartedmovie / Instagram)

In addition, the Omicron variant, is modifying some movie premieres.

For example, the film ‘Morbius’ also produced by Sony Pictures, delayed its premiere for three more months.