Reese Witherspoon impressed again with how similar she is to her daughter Ava

It seems that the signs of aging do not pass through some people. Such is the case of Reese Whiterspoon, who over the years continues to look extremely young. And if well Ava phillippe, her daughter, is 23 years younger than her, both have an almost identical resemblance.

Witherspoon (43) recently posted on his Instagram account a photo with Ava (20), during a ski weekend. Like Angelina Jolie and Shiloh, Witherspoon and her daughter can’t hide their relationship.

In numerous portraits it can be seen that the actress and her daughter They not only share the color of light blue eyes, but also the nose and a grimace at the corner of the lips when smiling, very characteristic of Witherspoon.

Phillippe is very much like his mother not only now but also and in the adolescent version of her. When Witherspoon was 15 he starred in his first movie, The man in the moon, a romantic film where the actress played a teenager who discovers love for the first time. The resemblance of the two is still impressive.

The actress and producer of Big Little Lies, an HBO series based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name, which began as a miniseries and last year presented its second season, has not yet confirmed whether the story starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene She, Laura Dern and Woodley will or will not have a third season.