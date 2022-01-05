Rappers charged with domestic violence and stalking

The world of international rap and hip hop has once again been in the eye of the hurricane.

This Tuesday a news story that grabbed the headlines involves a rapper. US authorities report that rapper J $ tash allegedly shot and killed his partner in front of their three children on Saturday in Temple City, California, before shooting himself.

According to People en español, authorities responded to a call from domestic violence around 7:14 a.m. on New Years Day, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Inside the residence, officers said they found a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man who were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Crack Magazine, J $ tash was a rapper, model, designer, and businessman. He became known thanks to his albums “Rich Bell”, “Hood Rich” and “6ix Before 7even”.

Other cases of domestic violence Y bullying sexual

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/05/un-hombre-con-pelo-azul-3365be1e.jpg The late rapper XXX Tentacion. (External source)

This unfortunate fact puts the reader’s eye on other cases of famous figures within the urban world. Although the United States emergency system reported a complaint of domestic violence, this news is added to other similar cases including cases of bullying Y sexual abuse.

XXXTentacion

The late rapper XXXTentacion He was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Geneva.

The Ibero909.com portal reviews that he was accused by his girlfriend of having beaten her while she was pregnant, the spanking was so brutal that he had serious damage to one eye as a result.

He did not go to prison after posting a $ 50,000 bond, but was jailed a few months later for violating his probation.

Born in January 1998, the interpreter of “Hope” and “Changes” died in 2018 when he was only 20 years old after being shot inside his car in the vicinity of a motorcycle shop, in Deerfield Beach, to the north. Miami, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kodak Black

Kodak Black, whose first name is Bill Kapri, in April 2021 was sentenced to probation in a judicial process in South Carolina on charges of raping a teenager, but reached an agreement by which he pleaded guilty to aggression.

Furthermore, in another case, he was sentenced to nearly four years in jail for buying guns from a Miami-Dade County store with forged documents and false information. According to the aforementioned portal, former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence and only served half of his sentence.

6ix9ine

The controversial rapper of Latin origin 6ix9ine, known as Tekashi, was charged in three cases with taking advantage of a minor, charges for which he was guilty.

It was rapper ZillaKami, who made the complaint public by showing a screenshot of a photo where the urban with a half-naked under 13 years old girl.

He was charged with child sexual assault, sexual abuse child and cause emotional stress. The “Gooba” performer pleaded guilty as part of an agreement with the authorities he made to lessen his sentence.

Chris Brown Y Rihanna

A scandal worldwide was the complaint by domestic violence brought by the singer Rihanna to her then boyfriend, the artist Chris Brown.

Reports indicate that one night before the 2009 Grammys he brutally beat the singer.

Chris Brown He was sentenced to five years of probation and 180 days of community service. The photos of the interpreter of “Umbrella” beaten crossed all the covers. The dancer alleged that they both struggled and hit each other in a vehicle.

In 2012, the couple gave themselves a chance again, but they broke up. Both have stated that “they will always feel something special for each other.”

R. Kelly

R&B singer R. Kelly was also charged with kidnapping youth to start a sex cult.

In September 2021, the R&B superstar famous for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was found guilty in a sex trafficking trial after decades of evading criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of abuse against women and minors. .

A jury of seven men and five women in federal court in Brooklyn found Kelly guilty of conspiracy on its second day of deliberations.

The charges were based on the argument that his team of managers and assistants helped the singer meet girls and keep them obedient and silent, constituting a criminal organization.