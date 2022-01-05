Ranking Netflix in the United States: Top 10 of the most watched movies of today Tuesday, January 4

The platform streaming Netflix provides us with your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide on Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the population, it seems that humanity is ready to take it as a joke. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will go on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that it is about to die.

two. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on the maps. It is a place with strange ways of life. Sean will undertake the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

3. The Lost Daughter

A mature woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when she begins to obsess over another woman and her daughter, forcing her to grapple with issues from her past and her first motherhood.

Four. The origin of the guardians

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Jack Frost – legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities. When an evil spirit, known as Shadow, decides to flood children’s hearts with fear, the Immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs, and imaginations.

5. Dark Shadows

In 1752, the Collins and their son Bárnabas set sail from Liverpool for America to rid themselves of the mysterious curse that weighs on their family. Over the years, Bárnabas (Johnny Depp), an unrepentant playboy, becomes a rich and powerful man who makes the mistake of breaking the heart of Angelique Bouchard (Eva Green). She, who is a witch, condemns him to a fate worse than death: she turns him into a vampire and buries him alive. Two centuries later, in 1972, Bárnabas manages to emerge from his grave and finds himself in an unrecognizable world. Adaptation of the television series created by Dan Curtis in 1966, which had a remake in 1991.

6. Scary stories to tell in the dark

Mill Valley, Pennsylvania, Halloween night, 1968. After playing a prank on a school bully, Sarah and her friends decide to sneak into a supposedly haunted house that once belonged to the powerful Bellows family, unleashing dark forces that cannot. control.

7. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team that plays against the one of the guards.

8. We’re Going Home!

Tired of being locked in a terrarium where humans gape at them like monsters, a diverse group of Australia’s deadliest creatures hatches a reckless escape from the zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged by their scales and fangs. Leading the group is Maddie, a poisonous snake with a heart of gold, who teams up with a self-confident spiny devil named Zoe, a furry lovesick spider, and a sensitive scorpion named Nigel. But when his arch nemesis, Pretty Boy, a cute but obnoxious koala, unexpectedly joins his escape, Maddie and her gang have no choice but to take him with them. Thus begins a creepy and hilarious road trip through Australia, as they are chased by the zookeeper and his mini-me in search of adventure.

9. SEAL Team

The series follows the lives of SEALs, elite soldiers of the United States Navy as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous and high-risk missions.

10. The Town: City of Thieves

More than 300 robberies occur in Boston each year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has produced more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, although he’s not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug did have a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal tracks. But instead, he became the leader of a group of relentless bank robbers who pride themselves on getting what they want clean. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy to achieve it.

