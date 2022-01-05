Quentin Tarantino wrote a book about Rick Dalton from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Not happy with the enormous success he achieved Once Upon a Time In Hollywood a few years ago, Quentin Tarantino just confirmed that wrote a book about Rick Dalton, the character of Leonardo Dicaprio in that 2019 movie that won multiple Oscars. The novel in question is titled The Man Who Would Be McQueen: The Films Of Rick Dalton and the revelation was made by the director during his time on the Empire podcast. There he commented exclusively: “It probably needs to improve it a bit, but the base of the text exists completely.”

Later, the American filmmaker asserted that The tale is inspired by real-life movie guides for actors from the 1970s. In turn, the book includes a kind of biography where situations from Dalton’s personal life and work are covered until his retirement in 1988. In addition, Tarantino wrote about an imaginary encounter with the actor in 1998 during the screening of a film starring him.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Butters in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood (2019)

Referring to that story, Quentin added: “[Dalton] He usually shows up every year for a couple of screenings, he’s long since retired, and I have such a good time with him that the following year, 1999, I organize a retrospective by Rick Dalton. We show some copies of his films, we have something nice for him and he likes that. And then that prompts me to write an appraisal of his career called The Man Who Would Be McQueen: The Films Of Rick Dalton. So I write it down, and It is preceded by a great question and answer session that I had with Rick at the time. Everything is written. Exists!“.

While it has not yet been announced if the book will actually be published, Tarantino seems to intend for it to come out at some point: “I think there is a limited audience, everyone who likes Rick and cares about Rick , and they are interested in his path and now they have become involved in my alternative Hollywood history… well, this takes the alternative Hollywood history to the bitter end. “

