Pumas vs Toluca will be postponed; Heck has more than 10 Covid cases

The covid-19 cases and the variant Ómicron have hit hard in Liga MX, especially the cadre of Red Devils of Toluca, Who there are more than 10 infected players, so the play before the Pumas of the UNAM on Date 1 will be postponed, in the absence of the League making it official. Sanvezzo will wait for his debut with the Choriceros.

Prior to this movement, it had already become knownECr than variant Ómicron had affected the scarlet campus, as our columnist Miguel Arizpe announced. Even in other clubs there is also concern by number of players afflicting this table.

Today, a nearby source to the box of Red Devils has confirmed that he play before the auriazules will be postponed and that he is talking to the MX League to agree on a date for the match to take place.

When would Pumas vs Toluca be played?

The tentative date so that the meeting before the felines of the Date 1 takes place is in the next FIFA date, after January 24 202two, pending an agreement with Pumas and Liga MX.

Another game which is also in a complicated situation and that can be postponed is the Santos vs. Tigers, but so far there has been no indication about the meeting between the two entities.