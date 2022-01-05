price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

The promised date came and the realme GT 2 series is finally here. The new ones flagships by realme are the first big launches of 2022 and fulfill the promise of the flagship “more premium” of the company.

The series is confirmed of two models: realme GT 2 and realme GT 2 Pro. The Pro is the most interesting version that keeps the best technical characteristics, while the younger brother is more of a fit of last year’s model.

realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2, technical characteristics

realme gt 2 Pro realme gt 2 Screen 6.7-inch AMOLED LTPO 2.0 WQHD + resolution, 1440 x 3216 pixels Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz 1,400 nits peak brightness Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Hole in screen 6.62-inch AMOLED FullHD + resolution, 1080 x 2400 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate 1,300 nit peak brightness Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Hole in screen Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR5 8/12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 128/256 GB UFS 3.1 operating system realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 Rear cameras Triple: Sony IMX 766 50 megapixel f / 1.8 main, with optical and electronic stabilization 50 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 150 °, fisheye effect Micro-lens up to 40x Triple: Sony IMX 766 50 megapixel f / 1.8 main, with optical and electronic stabilization 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle 119 ° 2 megapixels f / 2.4 macro Frontal camera 32 megapixels f / 2.4 16 megapixels Battery 5,000 mAh with fast charging of 65W by USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with fast charging of 65W by USB Type-C Others 5G SA and NSA connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Steam chamber cooling Dual Speakers Hi-Fi Audio Dolby Atmos Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E 5G SA and NSA connectivity On-screen fingerprint sensor Steam chamber cooling Dual Speakers Hi-Fi Audio Dolby Atmos Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E Price From 3,899 yuan From 2,699 yuan

Unique design, unique power and unique camera





The main visible features of the realme GT 2 series is its unique, “paper-inspired” design. As explained above, realme again worked with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa for this sustainability-inspired design, using biopolymers on the back cover to give it a one-of-a-kind finish, to the touch and to the eye.

This finish is available on both realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2, in white and green colors. However, there are also versions in black and blue with a more traditional finish.

Going into technical details, the realme GT 2 Pro has the first AMOLED 2K LTPO flat panel display, the company says. Your panel is 6.7 inches with resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels, and thanks to LTPO technology, its refresh rate varies from 1 to 120 Hz, depending on the content on the screen, for better energy management.





The realme GT 2 is left with a 6.62-inch AMOLED panel with FullHD + resolution and 120 Hz. Both models with Gorilla Glass Victus protection and a hole in the screen for the front camera.

In terms of power, again the realme GT 2 Pro keeps the best and integrates the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and it becomes one of the first three smartphones in the world to carry this new piece. Unique power. The realme GT 2 sticks with the still capable Snapdragon 888.

Of course, both realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2 integrate 8 or 12 GB of RAM, and 128 and 256 GB of storage, with the Pro model reaching 512 GB in its maximum variant. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 is the operating system of both new flagships.





In photography, the realme GT 2 Pro also integrates a unique aspect: the first 150 ° ultra-wide camera in a smartphone. This 50 megapixel sensor allows you to capture even wider shots than those seen so far on other smartphones.

In context, known ultra-wide angle sensors max out between 119 and 123 °. So the new 150 ° ultra-wide angle lens on the realme GT 2 Pro further expands this field of view to achieve a Fisheye effect like those seen in action cameras.





To accompany this particular camera, the realme GT 2 Pro has a Sony IMX 766 50 megapixel main sensor with optical and electronic stabilization, and a micro-lens camera to take microscopic shots with magnification up to 40x. This sensor is also very particular, but not unique since the OPPO Find X3 Pro applied it in 2020.

The selfies in the realme GT 2 Pro they are in charge of a 32 megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the realme GT 2 integrates the same main sensor of 50 megapixels, but it stays ultra wide angle of 8 megapixels, macro of 2 megapixels, and front of 16 megapixels.





Finally, both realme GT 2 Pro and realme GT 2 have 5,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charge, with the promise of a full charge in just 33 minutes. 5G connectivity, on-screen fingerprint sensor, dual speakers with Hi-Fi and Dolby Atmos sound certification, Wi-Fi 6E and NFC complement the data sheet of both new realme smartphones.

realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2, availability and price



Black and blue variants with traditional finish

As usual, China is the first country to receive the new realme GT 2 Pro and realme GT 2, with prices varying in relation to RAM and storage variants:

relame GT 2, 8/128 GB: 2,699 yuan, about $ 425

realme GT 2, 8/256 GB: 2,899 yuan, about $ 457

realme GT 2, 12/256 GB: 3,199 yuan, about $ 504

realme GT 2 Pro, 8/128 GB: 3,899 yuan, about $ 614

realme GT 2 Pro, 8/256 GB: 4,199 yuan, about $ 661

realme GT 2 Pro, 12/256 GB: 4,499 yuan, about $ 708

realme GT 2 Pro, 12/512 GB: 4,999 yuan, about $ 787





So far there are no details of the departure from China of the realme GT 2 Pro and GT 2, but it is likely that in the coming months the details of their arrival in western international markets will be known.