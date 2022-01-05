Predictions for the box office in 2022!

2022 will be full of highly anticipated premieres. What will be sure hits at the box office? These are the predictions!

Now that the big studios are starting to plan their premieres for the 2022, Variety published an article analyzing how these potential blockbusters that movie theaters desperately need will debut after different delays throughout the pandemic.

However, the dates could be changed and Sony already announced that Morbius It will go from January to April. For its part, Lionsgate decided to move the fourth installment of John wick for next year. Meanwhile, Disney It has not yet modified its list but it is not clear if it will decide to have an exclusive theatrical release or will debut simultaneously on Disney +.

Sure success

The Batman (March 4)

The next adventure of the superhero that will tell his story of origin, is one of the strong bets in the first quarter of the year as the protagonist is one of the most recognized actors of today, Robert Pattinson Y Zoe kravitz What Catwoman. In addition, thanks to the film of the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, DC proved he can pull off box office sensations and award-winning projects Oscar with the characters from DC Comics, so much is expected of The Batman.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6)

The sequel to Doctor Strange is one of the great bets of Marvel to arrive immediately after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which grossed billions of dollars in its first week of release. The film will feature the multiverse so we could see versions of all kinds of characters from the MCU. In addition, it will feature the participation of the Scarlet Witch after her presentation of WandaVision and will be directed by the renowned director Sam Raimi, author of the original film trilogy Spider-man

With all of that, it’s a very safe bet to say that it will be one of the biggest box office hits of all of 2022.

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10)

Despite the fact that three decades have passed since the original film directed by Steven Spielberg, the franchise is still a hit at the box office and draws audiences to theaters. The 2015 sequel Jurassic world and its 2018 sequel Fallen Kingdom each raised more than $ 1 billion worldwide. In this latest installment of the trilogy Jurassic world they will return Chris pratt, Bryce dallas howard already veterans Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum Y BD Wong, so success could be guaranteed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (October 7)

The first movie of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse collection $ 375.5 million worldwide and won the Oscar for best animation so a second part was evident. On this occasion, the producers Phil Lord Y Christopher miller wrote the script for the sequel alongside the superhero writer David callaham (Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings) as well as adding a new team of directors that includes Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Y Justin K. Thompson, to give it an eye-catching animation style.

Will it be too much Spider-Man in a very short period of time? That is really the great challenge that this film must face, but given the popularity of the character it is very certain that this will also be a great success at the box office.

Sure success

Nope (July 26)

The screenwriter and director of Get Out, Jordan Peele, will return to theaters with Nope, a horror movie that has high expectations for the quality of its creator. Her co-stars include Daniel Kaluuya, the star Steven yeun and the actress of Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira. But nevertheless, Nope It will face major changes as the film is completely different from the director’s style so reviews could be a major factor in box office revenue.

Peele is known for making movies cheap That end up being highly profitable, so this movie won’t need to break big box office records to be considered a hit, so you could go for a conservative, but steady, box office performance.

Mission: Impossible – 7 (September 30)

The sixth film in the franchise starring Tom Cruise logró raise $ 791.1 million all over the world and will now return for part 7 which includes writer / director Christopher McQuarrie and the co-stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson Y Vanessa kirby. However, this film has been delayed by the pandemic and the public could lose the emotion of seeing it, in addition, it could face piracy after its different delays.

The Flash (November 4)

Now that multiversal antics are all the rage, DC Comics hopes to turn back time to avoid the death of the mother of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), but in doing so, he will break his timeline and find himself with the version of Batman interpreted by Michael Keaton. In addition, it will have Sasha street like the first Supergirl from the big screen and will return Ben affleck What Batman However, by its release date, audiences may already be a bit tired of the multiverse and it will be the first film of Flash solo so it is not known how it will work at the box office.

Avatar 2 (December 16)

Much of the cast of Avatar will return for its second part included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, CCH Pounder Y Stephen Lang. They are joined by a group of actors such as Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Cliff Curtis Y Jermaine Clement. However, when the project was originally announced in 2014 It suffered various delays and has not seen the light of day since. Therefore, the audience may have already lost interest and now the theatrical landscape has radically changed since it became a phenomenon.

Morbius (April 1)

With Venom Y Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Sony showed that he can make movies of his characters quite strong. Now with Morbius, starring Jared Leto What Dr michael, a scientist who becomes a vampire to cure his fatal blood disease will try to win important numbers at the box office, but they will face a problem, again the film was delayed and unlike the recent films of Sony, Morbius was not produced by Marvel studios and it is not part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so we couldn’t expect many references or cameos.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think?