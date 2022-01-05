Pol Fernández will terminate his contract with La Maquina despite interest from teams

The Closing 2022 is about to start, but in Blue Cross there is still a novel to be completed and it is that of Guillermo Fernandez, who will stay at La Noria for one more semester, but will leave for free in the summer.

‘Pol‘has a current contract with Blue Cross until June 2022; However, for a few days he has been free to negotiate his future with the team of his choice.

For the moment Fernandez do not intend to renew with Machine, although said possibility is not ruled out and it is probable that with the passing of the months both parties will reach an agreement that today seems impossible.

What is certain today is that Guillermo Fernandez and their environment prefer to return to Argentina, where Boca Juniors and Racing They have already made known their intentions to repatriate him.

In fact, both teams tempted the player in recent weeks, but no offer left him satisfied economically, so he decided to finish his contract with the celestial and leave with your letter in hand.

It should be noted that the interest of Xeneizes was directly involved with the negotiations that RECORD uncovered between the celestial and the Argentine club to achieve the transfer of Cristian Pavon to Mexican soccer. However, sources close to the gap box assure that the talks by Pavón are still active, because the Xeneizes they want to prevent the ex from Galaxy leave the club for free in June.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: AMERICA: FERNANDO MADRIGAL, PRETENDED BY THE PEOPLE FROM FACE TO CLOSING 2022