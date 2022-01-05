Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Complete list of the 178 Pokémon officially confirmed so far for the Hisui Pokédex – Nintenderos
After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. It is a peculiar rumor that has been circulating in recent hours.
In this case, the information is focused on the Pokédex of the game, specifically with all the Pokémon seen so far officially and therefore confirmed for the title. They are the Pokémon that we know will be fixed, which currently make a total of 178.
We leave you with the list:
Hisui Pokédex with all officially confirmed Pokémon so far:
- Rowlett
- Dartrix
- Decidueye
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Oschawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Growlithe
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Stantler
- Wyrdeer
- Basculin
- Basculegion
- Scyther
- Kleavor
- Zorua
- Zoroark
- Voltorb
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Happiny
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Open
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Onyx
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Mr. Mime
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Munchlax
- Snorlax
- Crobat
- Pichu
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Misdreavus
- Gligar
- Steelix
- Heracross
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Remoraid
- Octillery
- Mantine
- Blissey
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Helmet
- Dustox
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Nosepass
- Probopass
- Roselia
- Chimecho
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Starly
- Staravia
- Staraptor
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Combee
- Vespiquen
- Pachirisu
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Shellos
- Gastrodon
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Chingling
- Sunky
- Skuntank
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Chatot
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Toxicroak
- Carnivine
- Finneon
- Lumineon
- Mantyke
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Magnezone
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Gilscor
- Frosslass
- Arceus
- Shaymin
- Darkrai
That’s the officially confirmed list, although we also have many rumors with possible additions. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.
