Pokémon Legends: Arceus: Complete list of the 178 Pokémon officially confirmed so far for the Hisui Pokédex – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. It is a peculiar rumor that has been circulating in recent hours.

In this case, the information is focused on the Pokédex of the game, specifically with all the Pokémon seen so far officially and therefore confirmed for the title. They are the Pokémon that we know will be fixed, which currently make a total of 178.

We leave you with the list:

Hisui Pokédex with all officially confirmed Pokémon so far:

Rowlett

Dartrix

Decidueye

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Oschawott

Dewott

Samurott

Growlithe

Rufflet

Braviary

Stantler

Wyrdeer

Basculin

Basculegion

Scyther

Kleavor

Zorua

Zoroark

Voltorb

Pikachu

Raichu

Happiny

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Zubat

Golbat

Psyduck

Golduck

Open

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Magnemite

Magneton

Onyx

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Mr. Mime

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Gyarados

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Munchlax

Snorlax

Crobat

Pichu

Bonsly

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Yanma

Yanmega

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Misdreavus

Gligar

Steelix

Heracross

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Mamoswine

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Blissey

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Helmet

Dustox

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Nosepass

Probopass

Roselia

Chimecho

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal

Sealeo

Walrein

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Starly

Staravia

Staraptor

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Combee

Vespiquen

Pachirisu

Buizel

Floatzel

Shellos

Gastrodon

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Glameow

Purugly

Chingling

Sunky

Skuntank

Bronzor

Bronzong

Chatot

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Toxicroak

Carnivine

Finneon

Lumineon

Mantyke

Snover

Abomasnow

Magnezone

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Gilscor

Frosslass

Arceus

Shaymin

Darkrai

That’s the officially confirmed list, although we also have many rumors with possible additions. What do you think about it? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

