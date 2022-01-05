Pokémon GO confirms the classic Bulbasaur Community Day for this month – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most prominent games in the mobile market. We are talking in this case of Pokemon go.

In the text that we leave you below, Niantic details the Classic Community Day of this month of January 2022, which stars the Pokémon Bulbasaur. We leave you with the message:

Classic Community Day: The Return of Bulbasaur Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time) Trainers: During Legacy Season, we will be true to the roots of Community Day. In a special way, we will celebrate a classic Community Day with the return of a favorite: Bulbasaur! Featured Pokémon Bulbasaur will appear more often in the wild! Bulbasaur Exclusive attack Evolve Ivysaur (the evolution of Bulbasaur) during the event or up to two hours after it ends to get a Venusaur that knows the Ferocious Plant charged attack. Venusaur Venusaur will be able to learn the Ferocious Plant charged attack. Wild plant Trainer Battles : 100 damage

: 100 damage Gyms and raids: 100 damage Community Day Special Research Story: Bulbasaur’s Classic Community Day For $ 1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can access the exclusive special investigation story of the classic Bulbasaur Community Day: Classic Bulbasaur Community Day.

Stay tuned for when tickets go on sale for the Bulbasaur Classic Community Day Special Investigation Story! Event bonuses Triple XP per catch Incense activated during the event will last three hours Bait Modules activated during the event will last three hours Take snapshots during Community Day if you want to be surprised! Event lots There will be a special Community Day Pack that you can buy once for 1280 Pokécoins and containing 50 Ultra Balls, five Lucky Eggs, five Star Chunks and a charged Attack Elite TM.

In the Store you can buy 30 Ultra Balls for free. Make sure to pick them up during the event! Be aware of your surroundings and respect the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change. Do not forget to follow us on social networks, accept the receipt of push notifications and subscribe to our emails to be informed. For the latest in-game events and featured updates, be sure to check out this Help Center article. —The Pokémon GO team

