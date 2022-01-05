PlayStation VR 2 is now official; will offer 4K, more immersion and a new Horizon game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Since the PlayStation 4 generation, Sony is betting on virtual reality. The same was expected to happen on PlayStation 5 and now it was made official at CES 2022.

At Sony’s conference at CES 2022, Jim Ryan, head of PlayStation, confirmed the first details of the new PlayStation VR. The first thing he said is that the name of the device will be PlayStation VR 2 and that its controls will be called PlayStation Sense.

PlayStation VR 2 seeks to be a new generation of virtual reality by offering new sensory features. It will also have 4K graphics (2000×2000 per eye) with support for images of some dynamic range on an OLED panel with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. New rendering techniques and an expanded field of view are also highlighted for greater immersion.

But what about the controls? Sony promises that it will be a touch experience of another level. This by offering haptic feedback and allowing you to interact with the world in a more visceral way.

The controls of the new PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR 2 and PlayStation Sense controllers have no release date yet. Unfortunately, they didn’t show the device in action either.

They confirm a new Horizon for virtual reality

Now, interesting hardware is useless without software that takes advantage of it. This is why Sony took the opportunity to announce that they will bring one of the largest PlayStation franchises to PlayStation VR.

In collaboration with Firesprite Games, Guerrilla has been working on Horizon Call of the Mountain. It is a virtual reality experience about which there are not many details yet.

At the moment not much more is known about the project, but you can already see its first teaser below:

What do you think about it Horizon Call of the Mountain? Are you excited for PlayStation VR 2? Tell us in the comments.

