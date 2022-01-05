PlayStation 5: they say that the console will receive a long-awaited feature soon

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation 5 was very well received and, by the end of last year, it had already sold more than 13 million units. The console debuted without some important features that have come little by little through firmware updates.

In case you don’t remember, in its debut, users did not have the option to expand the internal storage of their PlayStation 5, which changed a few months ago. However, Sony has yet to deliver on all of its promises.

This since the system does not yet have official support for 8K or Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) or variable refresh rate. Things could change soon, as they ensure that the console will receive an update that will activate one of these functions.

PlayStation 5 would be updated soon to receive VRR and more news

This is CES 2022, so big tech companies are unveiling exciting new product lines coming this year. Of course, Sony prepares some novelties, including several televisions.

Some of the teams will be ready to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5, so some insiders believe that the console will be updated soon to activate other of its promised features.

YouTube channel HDTVTest (via Wcctech) and other sources revealed that some Sony displays launching this spring, including the A90K, will feature support for Variable Refresh Rate.

Because of this, many believe that the arrival of a firmware update to activate such support on PlayStation 5 is more than imminent. While the idea is not far-fetched, the reality is that Sony has not confirmed anything for now. Other sources indicate that the update will arrive in beta phase with support for 1440p, dynamic backgrounds, themes and social functions.

The variable refresh rate is now available on next-generation consoles thanks to Xbox Series X | S, systems that included it since launch. This technology avoids problems such as tearing or inconveniences with vertical synchronization in case of having a suitable television.

“The PS5 hardware supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) via HDMI 2.1. After a future system software update, PS5 owners will be able to use the VRR function of compatible televisions when playing titles that support VRR, ”Sony commented several months ago.

