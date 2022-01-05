Otmar Szafnauer leaves Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 has confirmed that Otmar Szafnauer is leaving the structure with immediate effect. Although it was rumored with the departure of the one who held the position of CEO throughout 2021, the way in which it has happened and the absence of a replacement suggest a change of opinion between Otmar and the Stroll family.

Old guard

Szafnauer was the last great visible head of the Force India team, Vijay Mallya’s project that he joined twelve years ago, surviving the good years, the bad years, the change of ownership and conversion at Racing Point and finally this first stage. at Aston Martin, watching his teammates leave one after another as he accumulated power to become CEO of Aston Martin F1.

“Aston Martin would like to thank the team for their service over the past 12 years and wish them the best for the future, as they will undoubtedly take on new challenges.”read the Aston Martin F1 statement.

The Lawrence Stroll structure states that its responsibilities will be assumed internally while a replacement is appointed. They reaffirm that it is convenient to take time to explore different options not only to find a replacement but to think about the organizational level of the team, since Otmar served in practice as CEO, visible head and team director. Aston Martin is not concerned about this exit, ensuring that all its efforts are focused on the design of the 2022 car.

Dan Fallows Factor

It is no secret that Aston Martin already had closed the one that was going to be his new technical director once he completed his period of ‘gardering leave’; Dan Fallows, whoever, until he announced his intentions to leave, chief aerodynamic engineer on the Red Bull team.

However, Dan’s contractual clauses have worked against him, and he will not be able to join Aston Martin when planned, but will have to wait until June 2023, a date very far in time. The matter reached the courts, where the reason was given to Red Bull in the first place, although the employee, who left his position at Red Bull, has presented an appeal that will be resolved in these first weeks of January.

