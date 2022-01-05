OPEC + will increase its oil production by 400 thousand barrels a day in February

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) together with Russia and other allies decided to increase their production joint of raw in February, as expected, despite the uncertainty of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“It has been decided to maintain the current strategy,” said a source, quoted by RIA Novosti, after a meeting of the group and shortly before the OPEC confirm that this has been the result of a videoconference held by the ministers of the sector of the 23 countries that make up the call OPEC + (OPEC and allies).

“In view of the current fundamentals of the oil market and the consensus on its prospects”, the ministers certified “the decision to adjust upwards the global production monthly at 0.4 million barrels newspapers (mbd) in the month of February 2022 ″, indicates the final declaration of the virtual meeting.

With this, the OPEC + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, continues with the roadmap adopted last July to gradually recover the level of pumping it had before drastically cutting it in May 2020 to compensate for the historic drop in demand. caused by the coronavirus crisis.

It was thus agreed to increase 400 thousand bd monthly between last August and next September, and so far the oil group has adhered to this plan, so that as of February 1, the maximum ceiling for its extractions will be 40,894 million mbd.

Of that volume, 24,808 mbd correspond to OPEC (not including the pumping of Venezuela, Iran and Libya) and 16,086 mbd to the set of the ten independent allied producers.

The quotas of Saudi Arabia (a member of OPEC) and Russia (a non-member), by far the group’s largest producers and exporters, each rise to 10,227 mbd next month.

OPEC + will once again hold a telematic meeting on February 2.

The result of this meeting of the OPEC + was expected in the markets tankers world, where the “black gold”, after appreciating about 75 percent in 2021, maintained an upward trend, with the barrel of Brent, a benchmark for Europe, touching 80 dollars.

