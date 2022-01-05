One of the best-selling Samsung Galaxy continues to fall: only 139 euros

The Samsung smartphone is a good buy, it drops its price and it comes with interesting features.

Thanks to this Amazon offer you can take home one of the best-selling mobiles. You have at your fingertips the Samsung Galaxy M12 for only 139 euros. We talk about its global version, which comes together with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. In addition, you can receive it at home tomorrow if you are a Prime user.

We bring you a very good option if you are looking for something cheap and from a traditional manufacturer. Samsung can offer more than interesting smartphones at a reasonable price and this Galaxy M12 is a great example. This is all you need to know about him.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy M12 at the best price

Exynos 850

6.4 “IPS HD + 90Hz display

4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

NFC

Samsung’s mobile arrives with a simple but attractive design, with a nice back that you can find in various colors. Your screen, with IPS technology and HD + resolution, reaches 6.4 inches and enjoys 90 Hz. It also incorporates a drop-shaped notch and a fingerprint reader on the side.

Gives life to him Exynos 850, one of the processors manufactured by Samsung itself. As we have pointed out, this offer comes in its superior version, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. If you need more space, you can expand its capacity with microSD cards.

We met with 4 cameras on the rear of the Samsung Galaxy M12: a main sensor of 48 megapixels and f / 2.0, a depth sensor 2 megapixel, one macro lens 2 megapixels and a ultra wide angle 5 megapixels. In the notch of its front we find an 8 megapixel camera. The Korean device also features a 5,000 mAh battery, compatible with fast charging up to 15W Y NFC, technology with which you can pay without taking out your wallet.

You have been able to verify it, You don’t have to pay 140 euros to receive a fairly complete Samsung Galaxy at home. Arrives with 70 euros discountAlthough this offer won’t be around forever, keep that in mind.

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe