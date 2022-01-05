‘Not all Mexicans are for Chivas; Amaury Vergara publishes a mysterious message … Who does he dedicate it to?











Amaury vergara, owner of Chivas, ignited social networks with a tweet in which he stated that not just any mexican soccer player may be in the ranks of the Sacred Flock, although he did not mention the name of any player.

“Chivas is for all Mexican players, not all Mexican players are for Chivas”, published the boss of the Guadalajara group, which in recent days has been the protagonist of several notes due to the rumors, ups and downs that they have had in the face of the start of the Closing 2022.

Chivas is for all Mexican players, not all Mexican players are for Chivas. – Amaury Vergara Z. (@Amauryvz) January 4, 2022

Message with dedication to Antuna?

It should be noted that the publication of Amaury it occurred minutes after Cruz Azul made the signing of Uriel Antuna official, who left the ranks of the Guadalajara team shortly after two years of his arrival.

Chofis López and Chivas

Other players with whom the businessman’s publication was related were Eduardo ‘Chofis’ López Y Rodolfo Pizarro, both former players of the Guadalajara team who were linked to the rojiblanca institution.

In the last hours it was mentioned that the Chofis could return to the club after passing through MLS, although it should be remembered that his departure from the Liga MX team came after an indiscipline. While Pizarro returned to Mexican football, but to sign with Rayados and not with the Flock.