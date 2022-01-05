No Way Home has the saddest scene in Marvel Studios

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is rife with epic moments but there is also room for drama as in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Attention SPOILERS. Tragedy comes to Spider-Man: No Way Home when the Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) dies because of Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), before her end, she manages to give one last piece of advice to Peter Parker (Tom Holland) for him to become the great hero he should be. Without a doubt, this scene is on a level with the other tragic deaths like that of Odin (Anthony Hopkins), Pietro maximoff (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) or Black widow (Scarlett Johansson).

Now, the actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom holland Y Zendaya They have talked about that sad moment in the movie:

“The relationship between Peter and May throughout these films has been an integral part of the heart and soul of the story. This scene seems to come out of nowhere, as if no one expected this to happen. It’s going to hit people who see the movie really hard. “ Tom Holland said.

May is a great role model. She has raised a charming young man and has done it on her own. You don’t get the credit you deserve. It’s important to give May the respect he deserves as everyone says: Oh, he always has to have a mentor. All these father figures and all these things. But May has raised him. Zendaya said.

It was a difficult scene to shoot.

Tom holland emphasized how tragic it was to shoot that scene from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but still does not want to change anything about the journey that his Peter parker.

Honestly, being Spider-Man has changed my life. It has been incredible. The roller coaster from the moment I got on to the moment we got off has been absolutely incredible. This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema. He was delighted to be in command and to be the captain of the ship, which was amazing. It has been incredible. Honestly, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

Hopefully this is not a goodbye and we can see it more times in other adventures fighting more villains. Although for now, Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently in theaters and has already grossed more than $ 1.38 billion worldwide. Meanwhile, you can see the rest of the installments of this hero of Marvel studios in the streaming platform Disney Plus.