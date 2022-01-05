No Way Home ‘exceeds 1,000 million dollars worldwide in its second weekend – El Financiero

The good fortune of Peter parker continued through the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books in turbulent 2021. Even with fierce competition from new movies from Matrix Y Sing, and growing concern about the Omicron variant, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘remained in the number one spot and also achieved a few more milestones, including crossing the mark of billion dollars (about 20.6 billion pesos) Worldwide.

According to estimates of Sony this Sunday, ‘Spider-man‘added $ 81.5 million over the long weekend, 69 percent less than its first weekend. The movie of Sony and Marvel has now grossed $ 467 million in theaters in the United States and Canada, more than double the gross domestic revenue of the previous 2021 number one film, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’

With 587.1 million dollars from 61 foreign markets, in just 12 days of launch, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘has raised $ 1.05 billion globally. It is the first film in the pandemic to exceed one billion dollars and is linked to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” for being the third fastest film to do so, and this without the benefit of its premiere in China.

‘Sing 2‘From Universal came in second with an estimated $ 23.8 million, while’The Matrix Resurrections‘from Warner Bros. raised $ 12 million to take third place.

The animated musical ‘Sing 2 ′ features high-profile celebrities such as Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon and Bono, as well as a jukebox soundtrack filled with well-known hits. Since its launch on Wednesday, it has made $ 41 million (1.6 million of which comes from Thanksgiving weekend projections) in North America, and $ 65 million worldwide.

“We are extraordinarily pleased,” said Jim Orr, Universal’s president of national distribution.

Orr said the stellar CinemaScore (A +) and audience scores suggest the film will continue to perform well for weeks to come, when many kids are still out of school during the holidays.

The fourth Matrix also opened on Wednesday and has earned an estimated $ 22.5 million in its first five days in North America. The film, directed by Lana Wachowski and starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, is also currently airing on HBO Max. Globally, it has raised $ 69.8 million to date.

While the studio was hoping for a stronger box office, Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros’ head of national distribution, said the film achieved what they wanted as an overall strategy, including HBO Max.

‘The Matrix Resurrections‘is the last of 18 Warner Bros films released in 2021 to debut both in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. Starting in 2022, the studio will have a 45-day spacing for its films.

In fourth place came Disney and 20th Century’s ‘The King’s Man’, a prequel to the action comedy series Kingsman starring Ralph Fiennes. It was slightly below expectations at $ 6.4 million for the weekend and $ 10 million for its first five days. The audience leaned heavily towards men (65 percent).

The Kurt Warner biopic, ‘American underdog‘premiered on Christmas Day and has earned an estimated $ 6.2 million in its two days of release to complete the top five. Zachary Levi plays Warner, the quarterback who went from undrafted free agent to Hall of Famer.

‘Licorice Pizza‘by Paul Thomas Anderson expanded nationally over Christmas, after playing in a limited release for a month, and added $ 2.3 million, bringing its total to 3.7 million. And right behind was the drama ‘A Journal For Jordan‘directed by Denzel Washington, which grossed $ 2.2 million.

With just a few days to 2021, the North American box office currently sits at $ 4.3 billion, and it’s likely to bring in around $ 4.4 billion. Pre-pandemic, it was normal for a one-year box office to exceed $ 11 billion.

“To say it was a rollercoaster year is an understatement,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, Inc. “The market is still facing challenges from the pandemic, but what an incredible limit to one of the most incredible years ever. Box Office”.

He added: “The future of cinema a year ago was a big question mark, and a year later it is here to stay.”

Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday in theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore

1. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: 81.5 million dollars.

2. Sing 2 ′: 23.8 million dollars.

3. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’: $ 12 million.

4. ‘The King’s Man’: $ 6.4 million.

5. ‘American Underdog’: 6.2 million dollars.

6. ‘West Side Story’: $ 2.8 million.

7. ‘Licorice Pizza’: 2.3 million dollars.

8. ‘A Journal For Jordan’: $ 2.2 million.

9. ‘Encanto’: $ 2 million.

10. ’83 ′: $ 1.8 million.