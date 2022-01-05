No last minute gift? Ideas for less than 50 euros from El Corte Inglés, Ikea and Zara that will arrive on time

There are people who are great at it find the ideal gift for everyone else. In the same way, there are many others who could spend the whole year thinking about a successful gift for their loved ones and still not find one when Christmas arrives. The list of ideas that we have considered making to give as gifts last minute details It is for everyone that belongs to the second group, so pay attention because your expected solution may be in here.

We have relied on the proposals of El Corte Inglés, Zara Home and Ikea to find a total of 5 articles that could put an end to your headache In a blink of an eye. Specifically, you will find proposals for one or a fan of decoration, pop, comfort, music and technological gadgets for less than 50 euros. In addition, you can rest easy because you will have all of them on time for the delivery of gifts thanks to the different ‘click & car’, ‘click & collect’ or fast collection in store services that these firms have.

Zara Home

Andy Warhol’s photo book. (Zara Home / Courtesy)

Regardless of whether or not the recipient of your gift is a book lover or Andy Warhol, give them a collection of the most iconic snapshots of the artist from 1958 to 1987 is a success. Inditex’s home store proposes for only 40 euros a compilation of the most emblematic polaroids, from portraits of Mick Jagger and Jack Nicholson, to landscapes and “still lifes” of Campbell’s soup cans.

If you decide to give this book as a gift, which, by the way, could decorate a room only with its cover, you can buy it online and select the option to delivery to store to have it in 24 hours. On the other hand, you can also check the availability in your city to go for it as soon as possible in the store that catches you closest. You should also know that in the new Zara Home collection there are countless similar books to choose the one that best suits the recipient’s taste.

Clogs to walk around the house. (Zara Home / Courtesy)

Second, you can trust this store also to find a joker gift That will fascinate anyone who gives it to them because, let’s face it, who does not like to receive warm and comfortable sneakers in winter? Failure is impossible with Zara Home designs and as proof we have selected these cowhide clogs brown with warm hair interior. On sale for 30 euros, it is a model available up to size 42 that you will also find similar in the male version.

The English Court

Convertible and transportable turntable. (El Corte Inglés / Courtesy)

El Corte Inglés is one of the stores we can always trust to find the perfect gift when there is not much time left for the delivery of gifts. Any lover of music or magazine decoration will be delighted to receive this portable Prixton turntable vintage design that plays and converts vinyl in WAV format. For sale for a reduced price of 44 eurosIt has two built-in speakers, RCA outputs, plays music from USB, TF, radio and bluetooth ports.

Giraffe decorative figure. (El Corte Inglés / Courtesy)

Second, if you have no idea what to give someone else, a decorative item in itself may be a nice detail to hit the ground running. In El Corte Inglés there are a lot of variety of decoration elements to find one that suits a specific style, but we were left with some beautiful ethnic figures of golden giraffes (35 euros each) because they could give it a wild and exotic touch to any room.

Ikea

Wireless charger. (Ikea / Courtesy)

Finally, we end the list of last minute gift ideas with Ikea and its triple wireless charging dock Nordmärke with cork edges. Available to buy for 50 euros And pick up from select stores, or for home delivery in less than two days, it’s ideal for tech enthusiasts, telecommuters, or anyone else with a wireless charging smartphone.

We wish you luck in your search for gifts in a hurry and we hope that some of these details have made you stop worrying about finding the ideal gift for that delayed friend, relative or invisible friend that you had pending.