Nissan March 2022, price in Mexico: Features, photos and information

Nissan has worked hard to improve the safety of its cars in recent years. The most accessible of them, the Nissan March 2022, announces the introduction of electronic stability control for all its versions, in addition to the six airbags that were already included as standard since its last update. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and prices in Mexico.

At the moment, the range is made up only of versions Sense Y Advance, both available with both a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic. It is likely that the version will also be integrated shortly Exclusive —Top of the range— that was offered for the previous model.

From its basic configuration, the Nissan March 2022 equipment includes ABS brakes, electronic stability control, six airbags, five three-point seat belts, music player with Bluetooth connection, air conditioning, alarm, steering wheel controls and trip computer. Throughout the range you can add a 6.75 “screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power glass and mirrors, fog lights and 15” aluminum wheels.

The motor it remains the same since its original launch in 2011: a 1.6-liter, capable of generating 106 hp and 105 lb.-ft. Nissan reports a fuel economy of up to 16.1 km / l in the city and up to 21.1 km / l on the highway.

The Nissan March 2022 is the cheapest car with the complete safety equipment in Mexico.

The Nissan March 2022 price in Mexico part of 232,900 pesos, which represents an increase of only 5,000 pesos compared to 2021. With its improvement in safety, this car becomes the most accessible model with complete safety equipment (ABS, ESC and 6 airbags) at the same time. sale in Mexico. Below is the detail and price of each version.

Nissan March 2022: Prices in Mexico

Nissan March SenseTM 232,900 pesos Nissan March Sense TA 253,900 pesos Nissan March AdvanceTM 263,900 pesos Nissan March Advance TA 286,900 pesos

Nissan march sense

Five three-point seat belts

Six airbags

Electronic stability control

ABS brakes with EBD

Immobilizer alarm

14 ”steel wheels with plugs

Folding rear seat

Remote control key

Rear defroster

AM / FM / CD / MP3 / Aux Music Player

Steering wheel with height adjustment

Headlights with LED Signature Lamps

LED skulls

Air conditioning

Trip computer

Audio controls on the steering wheel

Bluetooth connection

Nissan march advance

Add about Sense: