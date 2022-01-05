Nissan March 2022, price in Mexico: Features, photos and information
Nissan has worked hard to improve the safety of its cars in recent years. The most accessible of them, the Nissan March 2022, announces the introduction of electronic stability control for all its versions, in addition to the six airbags that were already included as standard since its last update. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and prices in Mexico.
At the moment, the range is made up only of versions Sense Y Advance, both available with both a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic. It is likely that the version will also be integrated shortly Exclusive —Top of the range— that was offered for the previous model.
From its basic configuration, the Nissan March 2022 equipment includes ABS brakes, electronic stability control, six airbags, five three-point seat belts, music player with Bluetooth connection, air conditioning, alarm, steering wheel controls and trip computer. Throughout the range you can add a 6.75 “screen compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power glass and mirrors, fog lights and 15” aluminum wheels.
The motor it remains the same since its original launch in 2011: a 1.6-liter, capable of generating 106 hp and 105 lb.-ft. Nissan reports a fuel economy of up to 16.1 km / l in the city and up to 21.1 km / l on the highway.
The Nissan March 2022 is the cheapest car with the complete safety equipment in Mexico.
The Nissan March 2022 price in Mexico part of 232,900 pesos, which represents an increase of only 5,000 pesos compared to 2021. With its improvement in safety, this car becomes the most accessible model with complete safety equipment (ABS, ESC and 6 airbags) at the same time. sale in Mexico. Below is the detail and price of each version.
Nissan March 2022: Prices in Mexico
|
Nissan March SenseTM
|
232,900 pesos
|
Nissan March Sense TA
|
253,900 pesos
|
Nissan March AdvanceTM
|
263,900 pesos
|
Nissan March Advance TA
|
286,900 pesos
Nissan march sense
- Five three-point seat belts
- Six airbags
- Electronic stability control
- ABS brakes with EBD
- Immobilizer alarm
- 14 ”steel wheels with plugs
- Folding rear seat
- Remote control key
- Rear defroster
- AM / FM / CD / MP3 / Aux Music Player
- Steering wheel with height adjustment
- Headlights with LED Signature Lamps
- LED skulls
- Air conditioning
- Trip computer
- Audio controls on the steering wheel
- Bluetooth connection
Nissan march advance
Add about Sense:
- 15 ”aluminum wheels
- Driver’s seat with height adjustment
- Rear seat with separate headrests
- Trunk with removable cover
- Electric glasses
- Infotainment with 6.75 ”screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Electric mirrors
- Foglamps
- Rear wiper