Nicolas Cage wants his portrayal of Dracula to “explode in a unique way”

Nicolas Cage has shared some details about his upcoming portrayal of Dracula, stating that he wants his portrayal to “stand out in a unique way.”

Last November it was announced that the protagonist of Face / Off would take on the role of the famous bloodsucker in Renfield, a monster movie centered on the well-known vampire henchman.

Cage will star in the film alongside Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), who had previously played the main character of the film, as well as Ben Schwartz (Parks And Recreation) and Awkwafina (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings). . The film is directed by Chris McKay, who directed Amazon Prime’s War of Tomorrow and The Lego Batman Movie.

In a new interview with Variety, Cage discussed some of the previous Dracula performances he was inspired by: “I looked at Bela Lugosi’s performance, then Frank Langella,” he said of the 1931 Dracula movies. and 1979.

He also nodded to Gary Oldman’s performance in Bram Stoker’s 1992 Dracula, directed by Cage’s uncle, Francis Ford Coppola: “I noticed Gary’s performance in Uncle’s movie, which I find so sumptuous. Each frame is a work of art, “he said.

Cage wasn’t just inspired by the Dracula movies. He also noticed Marina Mazepa’s performance as Gabriel in James Wan’s Maligno and Samara, from the Japanese original Ringu.

“I want it to stand out in a unique way from what we’ve seen,” Cage explained, “so I’m thinking about really focusing on the character’s movement. You know, I saw Malignant and I thought what he did with those movements – and even Ringu with Sadako [Yamamura]… I want to see what we can explore with this movement and voice. “

He also spoke of the humor that the new version of Dracula will adopt: “What makes it super funny is that it is a comedy,” he said, “and when you get that tone – comedy and horror – as in American Werewolf In London, it’s amazing. . It has to be a target. But that’s what I’m looking for, something new to bring to the character, and also that perfect tone of comedy and horror. “

Elsewhere in the interview, Cage said he doesn’t like being called an “actor” and prefers to be called an “actor”, despite admitting that he runs the risk of “sounding like a pretentious jerk.”