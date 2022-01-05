Nicolas Cage and his love for leather jackets.

The line that separates Nicolas Cage as a person already Nicolas Cage as an actor he is constantly blurring. In an interview with the new york times Last year, the actor disclosed in delightful detail that he had been on a quest for literal grails: he visited a well in Glastonbury, England, which tasted of blood and was said to contain two legendary cruets, and bought a property in Rhode Island partly because he was looking for a temple built by the Knights Templar. Well, that sounds terrifyingly familiar – it’s the same kind of quest that haunted Benjamin gates, the character who plays Cage in the franchise of National Treasure.

It doesn’t stop there: Cage’s life is so undeniably cinematic in his new film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which he plays the role of a man with whom he is intimately familiar … himself. Does the glue that binds the Cage from the movie with the one in real life? The leather jacket.

Recently, some images of the iconic actor came to light on the filming set of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, in which the actor wears a leather jacket biker pink with patches depicting weapons, angel wings and desert scenes. The Superman logo appears on the back of the jacket. It is the ideal garment for Nic cage What Nic cage -because the collection of absurd leather jackets from Nic cage in real life it is practically inexhaustible – an endless number of garments with studs, cheetah patterns, gold, shiny, shoe leather and snake skin. Next, we classify all of them.