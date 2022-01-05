New Year New Life! Poblanos exercise as a New Year’s resolution

More than an hour is what some people from Puebla dedicate daily to exercise in the Forts of Loreto and Guadalupe; some are warm, others more springtime, but most come to this area from an early hour either to fulfill their New Year’s resolutions or simply to continue with their healthy and sporty lifestyle that has already been implemented for years.











Poblanos exercise as a New Year’s resolution | Jaime Carrera





Thus, with exercise routines, walking and jogging and alone or in groups of more than five people, it is how citizens carry out some activities that, they assure, will allow them to start this first month of the year in the best way, so They seek not to interrupt the physical condition that they have brought from last year to which they now seek to give continuity.

With all the attitude, it is how people were observed in the Forts of Loreto and Guadalupe, this in a tour made by MILLENNIUM Puebla, in which it was found that, despite the cold and low temperatures recorded during the first days of January, people of all ages have not stopped visiting public spaces to exercise.

And it is also that older adults, even almost 70 years of age, go daily to this area of ​​the capital of Puebla near the Historical Center, either for jogging or simply taking walks from an early hour; Some, accompanied by their pets, pointed out that it is important to exercise and start 2022 in a healthy way.

In the different areas, running on the sidewalk and surrounding the civic and cultural zone of the Battle of May 5 and with an excellent view of the volcanoes, it is like the Poblanos begin to fulfill their purpose of having a healthier lifestyle, so they invited more people to exercise, including from their homes.

