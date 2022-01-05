New TP-Link router moves its antennas for a better Wi-Fi signal

The week of CES 2020 has already started and with it very interesting devices are debuting in all sectors of technology. Some of them already they are ready to go on sale, others They are still prototypes. Between these two points apparently is the new AXE200 Omni from TP-Link, a router that can move its antennas on its own to provide a better connection signal.

Yes, you read that right. In the same way that the animation on these lines represents it, the new TP-Link router has four motorized antennas that move automatically depending on where the device to which they are sending a Wi-Fi signal is located. It’s like some kind of mechanized alien spider that will help you watch that stream on Twitch or those videos on TikTok without the connection being interrupted, at least in theory. The AX200 is not yet ready to go on sale, but without a doubt it is a design and a proposal that attracts a lot of attention.

As for its specifications, it carries inside a 2.0 GHz processor and four cores. The new TP-Link router supports, of course, the 6Ghz band, in addition to the already standardized 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz (which means that it is also compatible with older devices). Of course, the compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E It will depend on the devices you have at home, but this is one more step among many towards the massive reach of Wi-Fi 6E, whose support we see in more and more devices such as smartphones, but which in terms of routers continues to be a considerably expensive technology .

Image : Tp link.

And it is that at the time of writing these lines the average price of a Wi-Fi 6E router is about 500 dollars, so taking into account the extra technology that the AXE200 has (that is, those antennas that move) , we should not expect it to be a cheap router.

The result of the automatic movement of these antennas remains to be seen, once it begins to reach the hands of consumers and is tested in the real world. But in the meantime, it is undoubtedly a very interesting idea. For now, TP-Link has not announced a release date for its new AXE200 Omni, although it is expected to arrive in mid-2022.