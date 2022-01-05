New romance? Kanye West reportedly dating actress Julia Fox

Kanye west, the ex-husband of Kim kardashian, was captured with a mysterious woman named Julia Fox in New York, what could be your second official appointment together.

According to information from Page Six, a source confirmed that West and Fox walked by Broadway to enjoy the show “Slave Play”With a group of friends this Tuesday, and then go to dinner at Carbone.

Although it is not the first time they have been captured together, many wonder who this mysterious woman is. Last Saturday the couple was seen for the first time in Miami.

The next day, Page Six claimed that the couple were already officially dating:

“They are both just out of their previous relationships and have helped each other recover immensely,” said the source.

Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new partner?

Julia Fox is an actress from 31 years, known for her roles in productions such as “Diamonds in the Rough” (2019), along with Adam Sandler, “No sudden Move” (2021) and “Day by day” (2020).

The also designer, photographer and influencer has an Italian-American origin and was married to the pilot, Peter Artemiev in 2018, a relationship that produced a son named Valentino.

Divorce between Kim Kardashian and West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in the middle of their divorce, after a 7-year marriage.

The separation was formalized in 2021 after the interpreter of “Flashing lights” applied for the presidency of the United States in 2020, which no longer seemed to Kardashian, who revealed that her husband still suffered from bipolarity.

The former couple married in 2014 in Italy and share custody of their four children: North, 8 years old; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4, and Palm, 2.

Since their divorce, West has been seen with Irina Shayk and later with model Yasmine Lopes. For her part, Kim, has only dated the comedian, Pete davidson.

With information from El Informador

