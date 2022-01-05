Netflix: 3 short movies to watch in less than 90 minutes

Netflix offers a very wide catalog of films ranging from hilarious comedies to hair-raising horror. Looking ahead to the long weekends due to the holidays, many will have free time to enjoy a good story, but without it being too long for those who are not passionate about cinema.

During 2020, streaming platforms They were behind with the new seasons of many series such as “The Crown” and also with some films of their own production due to the coronavirus pandemic. But this year they managed to update their catalog and there are many short movies to view in less than 90 minutes.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker