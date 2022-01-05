NASA successfully deploys the Webb telescope’s hood, the riskiest part of the mission

Image : POT

Tuesday at 16:59 UTC , the fifth and final layer of the Webb Space Telescope’s hood was successfully tensioned, completing the most complex and risky deployment of the entire mission. According The NASA , 75% of the 344 single points of failure of deployment of telescope they have been left behind .

The James Webb Space Telescope’s parasol is about the size of a tennis court. Its five layers, thinner than a human hair, are made of kapton, a polyimide film not melts or burns at extremely high temperatures . The telescope will serve as a solar shield to operate with its back to the Sun. While the Webb’s mirror will be at -233 ºC to be able to observe the infrared , the telescope radiator will be at 85 ° C.

There is no rocket with ability to launch a Webb-sized payload already unfolded, so the sun visor had to be folded to fit into the bonnet of a Ariane 5 by Arianespace. The system from release and sunshade tension includes 139 locking mechanisms, 70 hinges, eight motors, one 400 pulleys and 90 individual cables. It was the most delicate part of the display , but it went well. The Webb’s hood is fully open and wrinkle-free.

The deployment of the parasol lasted eight days, between the opening of the two frames that contained it and the tensioning of the fifth and last layer. The tensioning of the layers began a day late to solve an unforeseen problem with the telescope’s solar panel and the temperature of the sunshade motors .

The solar panel was registering an electrical voltage lower than expected , 58.6 volts, which led to evaluate the electricity production curves of each of its five segments and adjust them to their temperature and that of their associated electronic components. With the new settings and after a reboot , mission controllers managed to raise the tension to 69 volts .

As for the temperature of the sunshade tensioning motors, it was within their operating margins , but the mission controllers They preferred to alter the attitude of the telescope towards the Sun so that less light fell on them . In this way, they managed to cool them down.

The tensioning of the first three layers of the parasol was completed on January 3 at 22:48 UTC, followed by a short break to tighten today the last two. “This was the hardest part to test on the ground, so it feels amazing that everything went so well today,” said James Cooper, who oversaw the Webb sunshade for NASA since the Goddard Space Flight Center .