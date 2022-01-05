Nacional’s request that blocks Brian Ocampo’s pass to Club América

The Stove Soccer approached the rumor and sources linked to the Eagles of America they confirmed it. The board was progressing favorably behind the hiring of Brian Ocampo, one of the figures of the Uruguayan championship in the second half of 2021, who was released from the National Football Club since last December 31.

However, from one moment to the next, conversations between the high command of the Cream blue and the close circle of the extreme, just hours before the premiere of the cast directed by Santiago Solari at Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the MX League against him Club Puebla at Cuauhtémoc Stadium, they stalled.

What was the cause why the Eagles of America they are not being able to advance by Brian Ocampo? Mainly a regulatory situation. Turns out that Paco Casal, representative of the footballer in question, alerted the Nest with which the National Football ClubDespite being no longer contractually bound, he claims a percentage for training rights.

In this regard, according to article 20 of the RETJ (Regulation on the Status and Transfer of Players) of FIFA, “The compensation for training will be paid to the training club or clubs of a player for the following causes: 1) when the player registers for the first time as a professional (reform FIFA 2020) and 2) for each of his transfers until the end of the season in which he turns twenty-three years old “.

In addition, the regulation clarifies that “The obligation to pay compensation for training arises even if the transfer is made during or at the end of your contract. The provisions on it are established in Annex 4 of the RETJ”, and insists that “In it it is stated that the training and education of a player takes place between the ages of twelve and twenty-three”. It is worth clarifying that Ocampo He turned 22 on June 25.