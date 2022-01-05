Monterrey announces the return of Rodolfo Pizarro to Liga MX

The forward returns to Rayados, after his time at Inter de Miami of the MLS, and will be Monterrey’s reinforcement for the Clausura 2022

Monterrey announced the incorporation of Rodolfo Pizarro as reinforcement to the campus for the Closing 2022. The Mexican forward returns to Liga MX after two years at Inter Miami in the MLS.

Rodolfo Pizarro returns to Liga MX with Monterrey. Club Rayados

With the American club he played 47 games and scored 7 goals, being one of the franchise players of the American team. He has been called up to the Mexican National Team of the technical director Gerardo Martino and has played matches of the World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022.

Pizarro He returns to strengthen the team for Clausura 2022 and the FIFA Club World Cup 2021, which will be played in February in the United Arab Emirates.

Rodolfo Pizarro He joins the team for the next competition as a reinforcement, after having played with the US team and now he will fight to help the team to prominence.

The player got to Striped For the first time in 2018, he stood out for his performance and helped the squad to be crowned in the 2019 CONCACAF Champions League, when they were coached by Diego Alonso.

Similarly, Rodolfo Pizarro He was with the team when they were crowned in the Apertura 2019, in which they beat América in the final when they had Antonio Mohamed as their strategist.

The forward was part of the squad that participated that year in the Club World Cup, in which they stood out for the match they played in the semifinals against Liverpool, although they ended with defeat and finally won third place in the tournament.

Now, Rodolfo Pizarro He returns to the Monterrey team in search of good dividends and to help the squad to be crowned for the first time under the command of Javier Aguirre, who in 2021 stayed in the attempt to achieve it.