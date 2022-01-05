Michael Keaton reveals why he quit being Batman in the 90s

In the history of the entertainment industry, surely Batman is one of the heroes who has had the most incarnations. Throughout the 1990s alone, three actors took up the mantle of the Gotham vigilante, being Michael keaton the one that perhaps left a better taste in the mouth of the audience over Val Kilmer and George Clooney.

And even though the years have passed, many fans still wonder what would have happened if both Keaton and Tim Burton (who was the director of the 1989 and 1992 tapes) would have continued in the 90s movie saga. Well, that doubt may not be cleared up, but at least the actor has given an explanation as to why he resigned from the role in those times.

Michael Keaton on the importance of Bruce Wayne

It will sound weird, but be Batman And being part of the most popular Warner Bros franchise was not an easy task at all. Less in the 90s, especially due to the drastic change that films underwent when Tim Burton left the director’s ship to give up his position to the controversial Joel schumacher.

Legend has it that WB decided not to continue collaborating with Tim Burton because the dark tone that had permeated the first two films was affecting box office earnings. And this is rare, as over time fans continue to consider Batman (1989) Y Batman returns (1992) like some of the best installments ever.

But hey, then came Schumacher and we already know the sultry cartoonish style he gave to Batman forever (1995) and Batman & robin (1997). Needless to say, the extremely negative reception that the latter brought.

As well, We know then why Tim Burton left, but what about Michael Keaton? The renowned actor could have continued in the saga without problem, but his departure also has a lot of carnita behind. In a recent interview with the show In The Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast (via Collider), Keaton revealed in detail what his motives were for quitting Batman.

The actor commented in that talk that at that time, he was surprised by how little relevance Bruce Wayne was given as a character. “It was always Bruce Wayne. It was never Batman. To me, I know the name of the movie is Batman and it’s hugely iconic and very cool; a cultural icon thanks to Tim Burton … The first step was Bruce Wayne. That was the secret. I never talked about it. Batman does this and I kept thinking, ‘You all are thinking wrong here.’ About Bruce Wayne, What kind of person does that? Who becomes that? “Michael said.

The reason for his resignation from Batman

We all know it: one of the most emotional and exciting aspects of Batman’s history is the darkness that surrounds the character’s personal history. Hence, their motivations. That is why for many, Tim Burton knew how to translate that characteristic into his version of the hero … and as we said, when the direction was taken by Joel Schumacher, all that essence disappeared in favor of making the story more ‘cartoonish’.

Basically, thanks to this Michael Keaton resigned from the role of what would be his third film as the Bat. Apparently, the idea was that to continue with the actor in the role of the protagonist, but Schumacher’s proposal did not please him.… Keaton told it in the interview:

“I remember one of the things that I walked away saying: ‘Oh God, I can’t do this.’ He [Schumacher] He asked me: ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad. And I said, ‘Wait a minute, you know how this guy got to be Batman? I mean, it’s pretty simple.“.

Keaton will be Batman again

Well, the years went by and after Michael Keaton they continued Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck like the new Batman. Next on the list is Robert Pattinson (HERE the most recent trailer), who will make his appearance in this same 2022 in one of the most anticipated films of the year.

However, fans of the old movies will be able to enjoy Keaton again in the bat suit as it was confirmed in the previous months that the actor will appear in The Flash Ezra Miller again as Bruce Wayne and it was recently revealed that he would also do it in the movie of Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser. Excited?