Michael Keaton breaks the silence and tells why he quit Batman

Michael Keaton was, for many years, the face with which the world related to Batman, the Dark Knight of DC Comics, in the cinema. The actor starred in both Tim Burton-directed movies (1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns”), and was set to play the character in the third installment. However, he resigned. Why?

In an interview that Keaton gave to In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast, the actor spoke of his return as Batman in the film The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, and went further by revealing the real reasons why he left the project in the 90’s.

The reason was Joel Schumacher, director chosen to make up for Tim Burton’s absence, and his desire to make Batman a cartoon.

“I remember one of the things I walked away saying ‘Oh God I can’t do this.’ [Schumacher] He asked me: ‘I don’t understand why everything has to be so dark and everything so sad.’ And I said, ‘Wait a minute, you know how this guy got to be Batman? Have you read … I mean, it’s pretty simple, ‘”the actor recalled.

For years it had been speculated that Keaton refused to continue because Joel Schumacher wanted to put nipples on the Batman suit, which he finally achieved when Val Kilmer and George Clooney starred in the following films.

The 90 thirds of actors who played Batman were followed by Christian Bale and Ben Affleck (considered by many the best in the history of the bat) and will be followed by Robert Pattinson, of whom we have many expectations and, as crazy as it sounds, he will be again. Michael Keaton.

“He was always Bruce Wayne. He was never Batman. To me, I know the name of the movie is Batman, and it’s hugely iconic and very cool, as well as a cultural icon and, thanks to Tim Burton, artistically iconic, (but) the The first step was Bruce Wayne, “said the actor, emphasizing that the great secret of the character’s success is the man under the mask.

“I never talked about it. Batman, Batman, Batman does this, and I kept thinking, ‘You all are thinking wrong here.’ Bruce Wayne. What kind of person does that? Who becomes that? What kind of person? ”

Michael Keaton will reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the long-awaited Flash movie coming out this year and also in Batgirl, the film starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser.