Medicine and dentistry students will return to face-to-face classes at UAEH

The Autonomous University of the State of Hidalgo (UAEH) reported that, based on state, federal and international guidelines, the Institutional Health Safety Commission of the institution determined the staggered return to face-to-face academic activities of the degrees in Dental Surgeon and Surgeon for next Monday, January 10, as established in the General Calendar of Activities.

Due to the foregoing, the student body, as well as academic and administrative staff, were summoned to respect the protocols and measures established to prevent Covid-19 infections.

“Students from first to ninth semester registered who have answered the Survey on Vaccination COVID-19 of the Academic Area of ​​Medicine 2.0 will return to the classrooms. Classes will be held at the established times; while to return to clinical fields, that is to say, the practices, the students will go under the guidelines of each health institution ”, the statement mentions.

Meanwhile, the Academic Area of ​​Dentistry, which provides society with a Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Surgeon and is located at the ICSa, will make a gradual return to classroom activities that will begin on Monday, January 10 with students from sixth to ninth semester, will continue with those who are in third, fourth and fifth, to end with those of first and second.

The rest of the educational programs will begin activities on January 24 as indicated in the General Activity Calendar; However, the return will be subject to the provisions of the state and federal health authorities, the epidemiological risk traffic light and international health protocols.

Web writing

