Marvel: Thor and Jane Foster costumes are filtered in “Thor: Love and Thunder” | UCM | MCU | Chris Hemsworth | Natalie Portman | SPORTS-PLAY

The Cinematic Universe of Marvel it has many more stories to tell within phase 4. Right now, you can watch “WandaVision”, “Black Widow”, “Shang-Chi” and other productions on the Disney Plus platform. In turn, great premieres are being prepared in 2022 such as “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Chris Hemsworth will return in phase 4 as the God of Thunder and it could be the actor’s last film in the MCU. Everything seems to indicate that he will have a relief, in the same style of Hawkeye with Kate Bishop.

On this occasion, it has been confirmed that Natalie Portman, an actress who plays Jane Foster, will be the one who will lift Thor’s hammer and wear an Asgardian armor to fight against powerful beings from the universe.

Of course, the official trailer has not been released yet, but the leaks are all over social networks. Recently, the media @BRMarvelNews reported that conceptual images of the armor of the two protagonists have been leaked.

Thor is back in shape. Recall that in “Avengers: Endgame” he got fat after going into depression for not being able to save half the universe by not eliminating Thanos in the first instance.

His suit would now be blue and he would keep the cape. Jane Foster, on the other hand, will have similar armor but will be wearing a helmet.

🚨 * POSSÍVEIS * new promotional arts of #ThorLoveAndThunder Highlight or new uniform of Thor and visual of Powerful Thor (Jane Foster) ⚡ pic.twitter.com/4cJSjm8v08 – Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 3, 2022

