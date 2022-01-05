Marvel Studios has the best film producer there is

Behind the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe is brutal production work that is rarely properly recognized.

Since the beginning of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in 2008 with the movies Hombre de Hierro Y The incredible Hulk, the saga has been expanding more and more and now there are more than 20 films and a lot of series. But the best of all is that it does not seem that they are going to slow down and in 2022 many spectacular deliveries will be released both in cinemas and in the streaming platform Disney Plus.

Generally when you think about all these movies and series, people think of actors like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and many more. Or even some directors like James gunn, the russo brothers or Taika waititiBut producers who do essential work to keep things running smoothly are rarely considered.

Now Simon kimberg, the director and producer of some of the installments of the X Men from FOX wanted to praise the work of Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel studios and the one who according to him is the best producer in the history of cinema.

Kevin knows what he’s doing with the MCU. I would say that he is the greatest producer in the history of cinema. Truly. I mean, if you look at it pound for pound in terms of quality and in terms of commercial success obviously, there’s no question that the latter is true. “

Its beginnings were not entirely successful.

If we review the filmography of Kevin Feige We can see how in the beginning he worked on films that were successful but others that the result was disastrous. Since it was in the trilogy of Spider-man by Sam Raimi and X Men by Bryan Singer. But also in Daredevil starring Ben Affleck, Blade trinity by Wesley Snipes, Elektra by Jennifer Garner, The Punisher by Thomas Jane and Man Thing (The Nature of Fear) a really bad horror movie about a monster in a swamp.

Later he was in the production of the two installments of The Fantastic Four which may come a little closer to the general idea of ​​what it is now Marvel studios. Luckily, all that experience served to create a unique Cinematic Universe that for now we do not get tired of seeing on the Disney Plus streaming platform.