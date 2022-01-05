Marvel: Spider-Man: No Way Home made Tony Stark’s sacrifice more tragic [SPOILER] | Spiderman | Spider man | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Spider-Man: No Way Home has made Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame even more tragic. There are those who currently do not process the death of the Avenger and the situation has not changed much now that No Way Home is in theaters.

SPOILER ALERT

Peter Parker and Tony Stark had a very close relationship, almost that of a father with his son. Remember that Iron Man did not tolerate the death of Spider-man by the snap of Thanos and was always behind him to be a better superhero in the first installment of the Tom Holland saga. Stark has practically given everything to Parker’s development.

Now in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the situation becomes critical when Doctor stranger (Benedict Cumberbatch) tells Parker that he must disappear from everyone’s memory to prevent the arrival of more multiverse beings. Parker accepts the condition and proceeds to say goodbye to his friends after the main fight.

For everyone to forget about Peter Parker makes him not a part of the Avengers either, and all the tools and gadgets he had thanks to Tony are no longer at his disposal. Peter Parker completely disassociates himself from Tony Stark’s legacy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It makes Tony Stark’s sacrifice more tragic because everything he did to make Peter a hero becomes moot, at least for now. He can save the whole world, but bringing Peter back is one of his main goals in reversing the Blip. As Happy pointed out in Far From Home, Tony wouldn’t have left if he hadn’t known that Peter would be there to pick up the pieces. Sadly, it will now be much more difficult for Peter to become the hero Tony knew he could be, but there is hope that moment will come in future Holland films.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.