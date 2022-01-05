Machine Gun Kelly reveals his strategy to meet her

Actor Machine Gun Kelly recounted on television how he and his girlfriend Megan Fox hooked up the first time. The story took place on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, where the rapper appeared to relate the first steps of his relationship with the actress from ‘La mercenaria’, which emerged through ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in which both were co-stars .

“We were shooting a movie and the only reason I took the movie is because they said, ‘There are scenes with Megan Fox.’, said Colson Baker, which is his real name. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take the movie,'” she explained to host Drew Barrymore. When they were filming Machine he confessed that he was outside of her trailer waiting for something to happen. The one from Teennessee invited him to come and have lunch with her, however, although he was astonished, he relates that he knew what would happen because he trusts his instinct.

“I went in there and he said, ‘How do you feel?’ and I said, ‘I’m lost’, and she said, ‘Let’s find you’, she killed me, she was Cupid » Kelly said very excited. “He hit you with his arrow,” the presenter cheered. The rapper went on the show to promote his new brand of nail polish and did so by appearing with a wild green finger color. From there it was when all the conversation arose.

The actress of the ‘Transformers’ saga already spoke about it previously in the podcast ‘Give Them Lala … With Randall’ after confirming the romance and said that she asked “900,000 questions” in addition to being “profound immediately.” «The second I was in a room with him and greeted him and looked into his eyes, I knew immediately that he was what I call a twin flame.. Actually, I think we are two halves of the same soul. I told him that almost immediately. I felt it immediately, ”said Megan Fox, who had just separated from her husband Brian Austin Green.

«I knew there was chemistry, but I didn’t know anything on a personal level. When I was watching them, it was very captivating. The chemistry that was happening was very magical, “revealed Randall Emmett, director of the film in which they agreed. Without a doubt we can say that we are facing one of those couples of the moment.