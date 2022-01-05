Lunar calendar 2022: These are ALL the phases of the MOON in January | DATES

The month of January will be a month full of lunar activity, according to the Lunar Calendar 2022, during the first month of the year, the Moon will present many changes and these are all the phases that we can see of the Earth’s natural satellite during January.

Are dates are determined by the Moon’s calendar and the activity that is expected to have the Moon during this period of time in which 2022 recently began.

Related news

All The lunar phases are the apparent changes of the visible illuminated portion of the satellite, due to its change in position with respect to the Earth and the Sun, with the shadows that are projected and perceived on our planet. The Moon it influences the tides of the Earth and is said to also influence the personalities of some humans.

new Moon

The first New Moon of the year will arrive during the first nights of January, the exact date of its appearance being January 2 to continue with its next 3 phases during the week.

Crescent quarter

In this phase, the moon begins to fill, that is, the perspective that is had from the earth of this natural satellite allows us to discover a greater part of its surface.

Is Moon It will be visible on January 10, so you must be very attentive to the skies that night so that you can see the majesty of this cosmic body.

Full moon

The first Moon Full of the year will arrive during the third week of January, in this phase we can see the moon in all its splendor and shining with great intensity in the dark night.

The first Moon full of 2022 will be visible on January 18.

Last quarter

This will be the last phase of the moon that can be seen in January 2022 and occurs when the moon has completed all its phases with respect to the movement of the Earth and prepares to repeat its cycle.

This last quarter moon will be visible on January 24.