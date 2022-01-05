Lukaku apologizes to Chelsea fans and Tuchel after controversial interview

After being excluded from the game against Liverpool following a controversial interview, Lukaku apologized to Chelsea fans and Tuchel. The crisis between Lukaku, Tuchel and Chelsea may have come to an end. This Tuesday (4), the center forward released a video apologizing to the coach and the club’s fans

Maybe the crisis between Lukaku, Tuchel Y Chelsea has come to an end. This Tuesday (4), the center forward released a video apologizing to the coach and the club’s fans.

In a video broadcast on the social networks of the English team, the forward declared himself before the Blues, spoke of having a commitment with the team until the end, in addition to commenting that he had a conversation with his teammates.

“To the fans, I apologize for the inconvenience I caused you. You know the connection I have with this club since my teens. So I fully understand that you are upset. Of course, it is now my mission to regain your trust. I will do my best. to show commitment every day in training and in games “, He said.



“Trying to make us win the games. And of course to my coach (Tuchel), I apologize, and I told my teammates, because I don’t think it was the best time either. And I want to look forward now and make sure we go. to win games and I will play for the team in the best way “, added.

Coach Thomas tuchel made the decision to exclude the player from the last match after talking to the attacker. The reason was a controversial interview with Sky Sports Italy three weeks ago, but published last Thursday (30).