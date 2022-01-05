Luis Miguel, Shakira, Rihanna … Seer reveals which celebrities will become parents

Luis Miguel, Shakira, Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez They would seek to enlarge the family according to the famous Mhoni Vidente, statements that have undoubtedly impressed many.

As usual every year, Mhoni Seer gave his predictions about what will happen to celebrities in 2022.

Successes, weddings and children, but also many envies and even attacks, are some of the things that the Cuban woman saw in the future of the Famous.

In addition, as if that were not enough, he glimpsed many pregnancies in the artistic environment, and families that will grow.

The first in mention was rihanna, who assures that she will be a mother in 2022 and will have a child, she will be stronger than ever in every way, she reinvents herself in music and as a businesswoman.

Then I mention Justin Bieber who ensures that he will remain stable with his partner (Hailey Bieber), in addition to doing his world tour.

He reinvents himself and reaches the horns of the Moon, stronger than ever and will surprise with the news that he will be a father, he will have twins.

Look: Massiel Rodríguez had an accident and had to go to the operating room in Mexico

Later it is found Shakira, who will make a world tour and reinvent himself, will release unreleased songs in 2022.

You will be more stable than ever with your partner, Gerard PiquéShe will talk about getting married in February or May, also, she wants to be a surrogate mother, she wants to have a girl.

Later there was talk of Luis Miguel, Whoever claims to have the card of the Sun and is going to reinvent himself, will stop drugs and alcohol.

She thinks about getting together with her partner and having a child with her, and as mentioned, we will finally know what happened to her mother and she will see the children she has with Aracely Arámbula again.

I also talk about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Those who have the Lovers card, will be able to fulfill their dream and are going to get married, they will be completely happy.