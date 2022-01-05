Loving! Gwyneth Paltrow Celebrates the New Year with Unpublished Images of Her Famous Family and Friends

U.S-. Unlike many celebrities, Gwyneth paltrow He omitted to do a long reflection for the New Year and preferred to share with his followers never-before-seen photographs with his family and friends. The actress recalled the best moments she went through in 2021 and highlighted her favorites in a moving post on her account. Instagram.

In the series of photos that Paltrow shared you can see her famous friends, her sons and stepchildren, and her husband Brad falchuk. The actress shares 15-year-old Moses and 17-year-old Apple with her ex-husband, Chris martin, who is currently in a relationship with Dakota johnson, while Falchuk is the father of two children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous relationship.

“The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at Lunasia Dim Sum House, being married to my boy, traveling a bit, and being a mother and stepmother to four amazing people that I deeply love! I wish you all love, joy, abundance! and great things this year! “, he wrote Paltrow in your post of Instagram.

In the first photograph Paltrow is next to Cameron Diaz and two other friends, while laughing and holding a drink. In another of the photos his daughter Apple appears giving a big hug to her grandmother, Blythe Danner, who gives her a sweet kiss on the cheek. In another image, her son Moses also poses with his grandmother and stepfather sitting at a table outdoors.

Last year Paltrow He also worked on the second season of the show he hosts for Netflix, Sex, Love & Goop. In an interview, the actress revealed the sexual advice she gives to her teenage children. “I think the main thing that no one ever tells you is that you have to stay very close to your own truth and you have to really stay in integrity with that truth,” he said.