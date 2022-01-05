Let’s go out to see the stars

“Don’t look up” is the name of the movie, and the slogan for the reelection campaign of the US president (Meryl Streep). It is about a comet on a collision course with Earth: doomed humanity. A fable “about our inability to hear scientific truths” (Leonardo DiCaprio), due to the reluctance of fools to science. Sharp criticism of government officials, journalists, opinion leaders, voters; to current societies as a whole. A script written at the end of Trump’s term – he withdrew the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change – and at the beginning of the pandemic. He exhibits the stupidity of the presidency and of his relatives -nepotism- and of a powerful billionaire -plutocrat-; the abuse of voters treated as imbeciles, the division of classes; polarization in the pandemic, and its deniers. Faced with catastrophe, “the government lost its head. We are going to die”. Dominated by their ego, these leaders care more about a meme about their person than the end of the world. This class of politicians occupies the mass, not the people; shapes millions of ignorant people, blind to scientific evidence (of climate change or Covid), predisposed to “Don’t look up.”

The Netflix movie undresses our mid-centrist societies, our obsession with looking at cell phones, computers, televisions, chips, Facebook, technological guides, and navels. This shapes public opinion, biased by content that, with the bombardment of opinions from commentators, influencers and politicians – without scientific support or blatantly false news – make it necessary to see. Thus they achieve inattention to the imminent catastrophe of the comet, or to approve an unpresentable candidate for minister of the Court. In the background lie the technological capacities to predict, through the digital world, what character is like and what the motor lines of human behavior, hormones and neurons are essentially like. By the snooper or Orwellian Big Brother: they obtain our data -extension of our personality- online, they elaborate our profile, they return advertising according to our behavioral guidelines obtained; and they determine our behaviors, very predictable. And they drug societies. They knew of strategies used, for example, so that “persuasibles”, in sufficient numbers, would incline the vote that brought England out of the European Union (Brexit); or with those that Trump won before; both with a basic premise: any profound change in a society must start from, first, dividing society out of hatred, fear, or both, and then, with the remaining pieces, reshape it.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Tik Tok, dispute our attention and store our personal data in real time: for businessmen (the one in the film identifies precious minerals in the comet, and imposed not to destroy it) and for politicians, they are worth a lot of power and money. And for some this is also a zone of destruction, instilling fear or hatred, if it suits them. We live in the age of the power of stealing, of digital kleptocracies. These digital giants had the dream of an interconnected world but, without looking for it, today they are “servants of authoritarianism”, of the right and the left. They allow themselves to be used for games with instincts of hatred and anger, and of fear, until now unpunished. Besides, there is the phenomenon of betraying or being applauded on social networks, where the attack or repression of free spirits is relentless, with new dictators “backed by the childish thinking of millions of imbeciles.” “They are sociopaths and fascists because of their provoked disasters,” explodes DiCaprio, who out of the question: if we do not agree on what are proven facts and what are true (pandemic, mask, vaccine, endemic, etc.), social media will turn its back on evidence, and the stupidest opinions become credible news.

The Greeks distinguished the episteme (science) from the doxá (opinion). The first requires adequate method to achieve certainties. The second no. Let us value the episteme before the doxá. Let’s go out and see the stars, and get honest, useful, and delightful truths. And we will be free.

Juan Miguel Alcantara