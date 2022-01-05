Leonardo DiCaprio was left with the desire to buy a work of art

Leonardo DiCaprio participated in a solidarity auction held by Unicef ​​in St. Barths and was left wanting to add one more piece of art to his collection as an anonymous collector outbid him. The disputed painting of this event, which featured a dinner and a live auction of exclusive items and a selection of works of art, is called “Mona Lisa Torera”, painted by Sunday Zapata.

© Romain Maurice photo Domingo and Leo DiCaprio at event in Miami Dec 2015 Leonardo DiCaprio and the painter Domingo Zapata





After a heated exchange of offers, the painting sold for $ 1,027,000. DiCaprio’s financial proposal reached $ 500,000 dollars and was defeated by his American counterpart, who also loves painting.





International artists, philanthropists and special guests from around the world attended the event, which helped raise millions of dollars to fund UNICEF’s work in providing care and protection to children in greatest need around the world.

Tables to participate in the auction held in the middle of the Caribbean, which ended with an impressive performance by Dua Lipa, cost $ 250,000.

© Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma The ‘Mona Lisa Torera’ was the work that escaped DiCaprio’s hands





“A new auction record for my career! I love children and this fills my heart! 100% will be donated to help children in need. Thank you God for giving me the opportunity to help others with my work ”, commented the famous Spanish artist, Domingo Zapata, who has always been characterized by his immense generosity and solidarity towards others.