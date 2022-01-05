La Nación / In emotional mass, the remains of Pa’i Oliva are dismissed

In an emotional mass, they said goodbye to the remains of Pa’i Oliva in the Cristo Rey parish, on the morning of Tuesday. The ceremony in honor of his life was presided over by Monsignor Mario Melanio Medina. Later, his body was transferred to the Cemetery of the Santos Mártires de Limpio.

The Jesuit priest Francisco de Paula Oliva, better known as pa’i Oliva, died on Monday afternoon. His friends and followers gathered to say their last goodbye to the man who for years helped poor people in the Bañados de Asunción.

The musician Ricardo Flecha presented songs in tribute to the beloved priest in the midst of the residents of Bahia and followers. Deep sadness was observed among those present who accompanied his going to the city of Limpio, where he was buried. The wake was held last night at the former Cristo Solidario Community Center in Bañado Sur and then left for the Cristo Rey parish. Those present recalled his religious missionary work, his fight for human rights and social causes. The priest became seriously ill two years ago, resisting until the last moment. He assisted the families of the Bañados for years, which is why he was recognized as the father of the Bahá’ís.

REQUESTED TO RETURN TO HIS HOUSE

Through a letter, Oliva asked to return to his home in Bañado Sur, where he wanted to live his last days of life, but this request could not be fulfilled, since he needed the special care of nurses, so he finally agreed to live in Taita Róga, place where he died. “I do not fear death. I know it is imminent. But I want to go and die in my house, “said Oliva. Pa’i Oliva was born in Seville, Spain, on October 14, 1928. In 1946 he ordained himself as a Jesuit in the Jesuit Congregation or Society of Jesus due to the characteristic of this religious order that seeks to serve others through the search for salvation and perfection, and has a close bond with Pope Francis by the vocation of service.

ARRIVAL IN PARAGUAY

The Spanish Jesuit arrived in Paraguay in April 1964, he was sent to the Colegio Cristo Rey de los Jesuitas del Paraguay to orient the youth. He also trained students from the National College of the Capital (CNC), the National School for Girls (now the National School Asunción Escalada), the Goethe, among other educational institutions.

In June 1969, he was sworn in as a Paraguayan citizen, but for his ideas of social justice and his complaint against the outrages of the military at the time of the dictator Alfredo Stroessner he was persecuted and exiled. He was expelled from the country by order of the dictator for 27 long years. He went to live and work in Argentina, Nicaragua, Ecuador, and eventually returned to his native Spain.