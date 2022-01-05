La Nación / Five characters to celebrate Bradley Cooper’s birthday

Bradley Cooper turns 46 today and what better way to celebrate it than by remembering some of his best characters.

Inspired by his father, he became interested in acting at an early age, continuing his studies until 2000, when he earned his Master of Fine Arts at The New School in New York. Subsequently, he played minor roles in numerous films and television series.

We chose five out of all the great roles he did:

Will tippin

The stubborn but lovable journalist and best friend of Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Gardner) in Alias He won our hearts by helping her and ending up in the world of espionage. He even had to be rescued by Sydney and his father! Will was eventually recruited as a private investigator by the CIA, using his tenacity and journalistic instinct.

Chris Kyle

In 2014 he had to incarnate the “Demon of Ramadan” in American sniper, the autobiographical film of the American sniper and military member of the United States Navy SEALs, famous for being the most lethal sniper in the military history of that country. With this film, Bradley won the Golden Popcorn for best male performance at the 2015 MTV Movie Awards.

Rocket raccoon

Bradley also landed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe giving his voice to the raccoon who can quietly be a master tactician and military leader for the attributes that help him take charge of the Guardians of the Galaxy when Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is not available. For this 2022 we wait for you back in Thor: Love and Thunder and fans are asking Disney for their own series. Will they succeed?

Phil Wenneck

The role that definitely launched him to stardom. The gallant schoolmaster and leader of the pack in the saga The Hangover draws attention to all of Hollywood and begins a stairway to heaven. But that, in this movie, he ends up in a lot of trouble, putting his own life and that of his group of friends at risk. Perhaps until now you are wondering: “What happened yesterday?”

Jackson Maine

The world was moved, wept and loved very much with A star is born, a film in which Cooper himself is responsible for adapting the script as well as being the protagonist. That addicted country musician who discovers the young singer named Ally (Lady Gaga) to try to show his talent to the world also led to the song Shallow and in a series of speculations about their relationship off-screen. Today is a great day to see her again.