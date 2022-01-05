La Liga on Channel 5! TUDN will broadcast Spanish soccer matches

Editorial Mediotiempo

2022 arrives with wonderful news for all of us who love football because LaLiga matches will be seen on Channel 5 of Televisa; that is, the calendar of the Spanish league returns to Mexican open television from this weekend after many years restricted through the Sky signal.

Where to watch the Spanish League in Mexico?

The official account of TUDN informed that to the programming of Channel 5 the games of the First Division of Spain will be added, in which two of the most powerful clubs on the planet are active, such as Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​and where there are also some Mexicans such as Diego Lainez and Andrés Guarded in Betis, Héctor Herrera in Atlético de Madrid, Néstor Araujo in Celta de Vigo and José Juan Macías in Getafe.

When does La Liga de España 2022 start on Channel 5?

The expected return of LaLiga to broadcast TV in our country it will be the next week, so we won’t have to wait that long to experience all the excitement of one of the best soccer leagues in the world.

So so that you do not miss the first game that will be broadcast of the First Division of soccer in Spain on Channel 5, below we leave you the details of that duel that will close Day 20 of the 2021-2022 Season as when, what time and where to watch the Spanish League for free and live in Mexico:

What Mediotiempo was able to confirm is that the agreement contemplates that Televisa has one game per day in the remainder of 2022, with options that at some point there will be two, although that scenario is not very feasible.

Televisa broadcast LaLiga in the 80s and 90s

You probably don’t remember because you weren’t even born, but it’s not the first time LaLiga will be seen in Mexico through Televisa since a few decades ago it was possible to observe every weekend, punctually, the games of the Real Madrid with Hugo Sánchez as the protagonist.

The voices of Raúl Sarmiento and Enrique Bermúdez, among others, recounted Hugol’s exploits in the Merengue team and that of other great footballers of the time.