La Jornada – ‘Batman’, ‘Doctor Strange’ and ‘Avatar 2’ among the most anticipated in 2022

The batman (Matt Reeves), The killers of the flower moon (Martin Scorsese), Avatar 2 (James Cameron) and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (David Yates) are some of the accumulation of films, which among the western, science fiction, sequels to 80s classics, epic or biographical dramas of music legends, will be released throughout 2022.

In the film industry it is expected to generate expectation with Licorice pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson), Man from the north (Robert Eggers), Lightyear (Angus MacLane), Top Gun: Maverick (Joseph Kosinski), Jurassic World: Dominion (Colin Trevorrow) or John Wick Chapter 4 (Chad Stahelsk).

The alley of lost souls, by Guillermo del Toro, with Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, arrives at the end of January, based on the novel by William Lindsay Gresham. The plot unveils Stanton Carlisle, a mind reader who works in a nightclub, where he meets Dr. Lilith Ritter, who seeks to expose Stanton’s false ability.

Excels Death on the Nile

At the end of January, it arrives Babylonby Damien Chazelle, with a drama set in a time of transition in Hollywood. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie participate and in February, the film stands out Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh, which has a cast of Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Annette Bening. In this feature film, the investigations of detective Hercule Poirot are narrated, on a cruise on the Nile, where he will investigate the death of a young heiress.

March 4, from Warner Bros. Pictures, arrives The batman starring Robert Pattinson as the guardian of Gotham City and his alter ego, millionaire Bruce Wayne. “When that light appears in the sky, it is not just a call, it is a warning,” the film says.

Pattinson will be joined by Zoë Kravitz (Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (Edward Nashton), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon); plus John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis, Alfred and Colin Farrell, The Penguin, among other actors, of this new version, whose filming was suspended, including its premiere last October, due to the pandemic.

With The killers of the flower moon, Scorsese, also had to delay the filming where Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone play Ernest and Mollie Burkhart. Robert de Niro and Jesse Plemons also share credits with the Oscar-winning actor for The reborn.

In that film, based on the book by David Grann, with a script by Eric Roth, set in the 1920s, a series of murders are recreated in an indigenous community in Osage, called the Reign of Terror, in a territory where there is abundant black gold.

The Northamby Robert Eggers will be released on April 8, with a cast consisting of Anya Taylor-Joy, Willem Dafoe, Alexander Skarsgård, Ethan Hawke, Nicole Kidman and Icelandic Björk. Thriller epic, set in Iceland at the beginning of the 10th century, which recreates the story of a Viking in search of revenge for the death of his father.

In the case of Top Gun: Maverick, scheduled for next May, simultaneously with the seventh delivery of Mission Impossible. In this new installment of Top gun, Cruise returns to active duty almost 60 years old, after being invited peremptorily by the US Air Force.

The biopic Elvis Presley, by Baz Luhrmann, starring Austin Butler, Olivia DeJonge, and Tom Hanks describes special moments from the King of rock and roll Over more than twenty years, it will premiere on June 24. Priscilla Presley and her manager Tom Parker, their musical roots, their rise to fame and various aspects that marked their lives stand out in the story.

Other biopic Its the Bee gees, by Kenneth Branagh, which tells the story of the British grouping formed by the brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb in 1958, who were called The Kings of disco music.

Marvel will be released Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness”In July and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in November; in addition to The Flash Y Aquaman and the lost kingdom.

Avatar 2, premieres more than a decade later, after Cameron resumed filming the sequel in New Zealand, after the coronavirus strike in 2020, the story of Sully, his new family and they do it to stay together. The new release date, if there were no changes, is December 16, 2022.

They generate expectation Parallel mothers Y Bard

Other tapes that generate expectation are Parallel mothers, by Pedro Almodóvar, starring Penelope Cruz and Milena Smit, who play two single mothers who meet in the hospital where their newborns are accidentally changed at birth. This secret unfolds in unpredictable ways as the film also investigates another hidden past, the mass graves of the Spanish Civil War. This is expected in the Neftlix catalog in the next few weeks.

Along with the melodrama of the La Mancha filmmaker, the release date is expected in 2022, of the film Bard, by the director Alejandro González Iñárritu, which shot in Mexico with Daniel Giménez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani.