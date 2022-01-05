Kourtney’s daughter shows her Kardashian style in shiny pantyhose and red hair look – Metro Ecuador

Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, has become a sensation of the networks.

With only 9 years old the little girl has shown her charisma to make videos on TikTok, and has enchanted with its great style.

A few days ago he surprised with his new look to receive 2022, and is that now he wears the Red hair and it looks spectacular.

This divided some opinions, They consider that she is too small to paint her hair and nails, as we have sometimes seen her.

But nevertheless, Kourtney has made it clear that she doesn’t mind criticism, and supports her daughter in whatever makes her happy.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter shows her great style with this look

For the night of Christmas, Penelope looked beautiful, elegant, and very stylish Kardashian with a Look of black pantyhose with glitter, and red plaid minidress.

He complemented this outfit with Black sandals with feathers, and her hair was loose and wavy, exuding class and elegance.

“OMG I can’t believe how beautiful Penelope is”, “My God P is a worthy Kardashian, how beautiful”, “I love her hair, it is spectacular”, “I loved this look of Kourtney’s daughter”, and “worthy daughter of Kourtney, she looks beautiful ”, were some of the reactions in networks.

The little girl shared through a video of TikTok the process for your change of look, proving that it is a confident girl with a lot of attitude.

And also enchanted with a very elegant and chic hairstyle with which she showed off her red hair, carrying the hair tied up in a high ponytail, leaving a few strands on the sideburns which she wore with waves, looking beautiful.

Undoubtedly, Penelope has learned a lot about the style from her famous mother, aunts and grandmother, and she will be a woman who will always overflow with elegance and class.